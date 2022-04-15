APENFT Trading Down 0.2% This Week (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One APENFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $461.73 million and $178.32 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APENFT has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00034533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00105113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars.

