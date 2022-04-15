AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $112.94

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.94 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 86.80 ($1.13). AO World shares last traded at GBX 91.85 ($1.20), with a volume of 503,527 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75. The firm has a market cap of £449.79 million and a P/E ratio of -72.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.79.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

