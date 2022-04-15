ANON (ANON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

ANON (ANON) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $82,095.08 and approximately $7.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001900 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

