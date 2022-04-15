AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of ANGO opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AngioDynamics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

