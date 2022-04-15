Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.84

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADRZY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Andritz from €60.00 ($65.22) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

