Andrew James King Sells 5,000 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew James King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

