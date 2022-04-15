AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

ANAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

ANAB stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 153,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,104. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $632.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9,968.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

