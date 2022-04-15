Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,842. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,211,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,562. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

