Analyzing Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marpai and Caladrius Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai N/A N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A -27.12% -25.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marpai and Caladrius Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 782.35%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Marpai.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marpai and Caladrius Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million 1.95 -$15.98 million N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($0.52) -1.31

Marpai has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Summary

Marpai beats Caladrius Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marpai (Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market. It also offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Caladrius Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

