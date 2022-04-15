Analyzing Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) and TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mandiant and TransAct Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 5 0 0 1.83 TransAct Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mandiant presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.48%. TransAct Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 61.16%. Given TransAct Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than Mandiant.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and TransAct Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant 149.32% -13.14% -3.48% TransAct Technologies -10.52% -22.43% -16.92%

Risk & Volatility

Mandiant has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAct Technologies has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mandiant and TransAct Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $483.45 million 10.81 $916.14 million $3.81 5.87 TransAct Technologies $39.39 million 2.13 -$4.14 million ($0.47) -18.04

Mandiant has higher revenue and earnings than TransAct Technologies. TransAct Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandiant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mandiant beats TransAct Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mandiant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004, and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data. The company also provides consumable products, including POS receipt paper, inkjet cartridges, ribbons, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts and accessories; maintenance and repair services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRAL print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services, as well as spare parts and accessories. Further, the company provides BOHA! terminal that combines hardware and software components in a device that includes an operating system, touchscreen, and one or two thermal print mechanisms. It markets its products under the BOHA!, AccuDate, Epic, Ithaca, EPICENTRAL, and Printrex brands for food service technology, point of sale automation, casino and gaming, lottery, and oil and gas markets, as well as government. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users through its Webstore transactsupplies.com. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

