Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target at $145.60

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

RY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.51. The stock had a trading volume of 683,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,314. The company has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

