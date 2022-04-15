Analysts Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target at $133.39

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $111.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

