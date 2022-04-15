Analysts Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Target Price at $58.00

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 58,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $585,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,159,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,811,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $300.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

