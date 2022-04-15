Analysts Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) PT at $101.71

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

MSM stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.02. The stock had a trading volume of 386,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,346. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.44.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,581,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

