Analysts Set LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT at $163.50

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.38.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after buying an additional 304,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,960,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LHC Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.14. 961,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,339. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

