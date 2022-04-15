Analysts Set Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) PT at $14.80

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NETI stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 260,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. Eneti has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Eneti had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eneti will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NETI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter worth $12,900,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter worth $6,587,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter worth $4,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eneti by 3,624.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 510,932 shares during the period. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eneti by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 444,444 shares during the period.

Eneti Inc engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

