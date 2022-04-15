Analysts Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT at $55.83

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Cytokinetics news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,196 shares of company stock worth $5,852,041 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

CYTK stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,161. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

