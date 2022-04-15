Analysts Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT at $10.80

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.10. 202,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 55,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after buying an additional 118,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $19,960,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

