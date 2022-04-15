Analysts Set Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Price Target at $62.50

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 213,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

