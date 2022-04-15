Analysts Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Target Price at $37.50

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,104. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $632.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

