Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for XPO Logistics (XPO)

4/13/2022 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

4/8/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $90.00.

4/6/2022 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2022 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

3/9/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $115.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:XPO traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.78. 4,747,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

