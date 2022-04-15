Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zeta Global (ZETA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ: ZETA) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2022 – Zeta Global was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Zeta Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/1/2022 – Zeta Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

3/25/2022 – Zeta Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

3/15/2022 – Zeta Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

3/4/2022 – Zeta Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

2/24/2022 – Zeta Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

ZETA traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $12.80. 607,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Get Zeta Global Holdings Corp alerts:

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $134.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 173,805 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 680.4% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 381,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.