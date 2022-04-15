Analysts Expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.88 Million

Brokerages expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $22.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.76 million. Joint reported sales of $17.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $103.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.91 million to $105.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $128.93 million, with estimates ranging from $123.76 million to $134.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. StockNews.com cut Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Joint by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Joint in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Joint by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,473. The firm has a market cap of $483.12 million, a P/E ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

