Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 5,032,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,980,719. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $545.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 524,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 258,997 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.