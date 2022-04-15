Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Announce -$0.97 EPS

Equities analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($3.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

NRIX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,187. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $615.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,932 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 194,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 794,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after buying an additional 239,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

