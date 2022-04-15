Analysts Expect MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MaxCyte’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that MaxCyte will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MaxCyte.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 56.30%.
MaxCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.