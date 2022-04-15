Analysts Expect MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MaxCyte’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxCyte will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MaxCyte.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 56.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 440,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,136. MaxCyte has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering.

