Analysts Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,570,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,819,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,153,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 396,443 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.31. 595,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,597. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.09.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

