Analysts Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Earnings of $4.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will post $4.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.74. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $22.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.25 to $26.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $26.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.90 to $40.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

WLL traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.41. 284,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $136,000.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

