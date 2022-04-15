Analysts Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Million

Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) will post $1.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.94 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $940,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $13.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.94 million, with estimates ranging from $22.11 million to $39.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share.

RETA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

RETA traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 329,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,983. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

