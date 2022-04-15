Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.63. PVH reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $11.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PVH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

