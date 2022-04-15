Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $82.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $78.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $355.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $356.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $373.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LINC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 571.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 151,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,685 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 107,991 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services stock remained flat at $$6.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. 66,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,334. The firm has a market cap of $186.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

