Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of AMPH opened at $41.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $187,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

