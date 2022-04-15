Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $254.02 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

