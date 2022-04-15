Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 133.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.91.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMP traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

