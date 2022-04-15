American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 200,333 shares.The stock last traded at $22.08 and had previously closed at $21.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Vanguard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The stock has a market cap of $691.51 million, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 118,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Vanguard by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 167,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Vanguard by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

