American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of American Resources from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that American Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Resources by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in American Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in American Resources in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Resources by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Resources by 23,020.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 115,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

