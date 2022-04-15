American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $18.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.58 million, a PE ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of American Realty Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

