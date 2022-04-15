American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. American CuMo Mining shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 106,655 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.92, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$11.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09.

Get American CuMo Mining alerts:

About American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY)

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American CuMo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American CuMo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.