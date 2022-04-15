Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE remained flat at $$96.25 during midday trading on Friday. 795,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $97.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

