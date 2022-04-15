Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 493,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,501. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $81.28 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $152.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

