AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at CSFB

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.25.

ALA stock opened at C$30.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$21.12 and a 52-week high of C$30.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.9793497 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.90%.

AltaGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

