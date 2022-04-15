Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells $6,073,818.84 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,545.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,701.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,796.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,349.07.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

