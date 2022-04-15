Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.72. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 8,241 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

Almonty Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos Mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain.

