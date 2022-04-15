Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Ally Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Ally Financial stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,315,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,584. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

