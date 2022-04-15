Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.79

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.79 and traded as high as C$44.66. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$44.46, with a volume of 110,214 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

