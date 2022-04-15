Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.87

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.87 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 20.01 ($0.26). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 19.35 ($0.25), with a volume of 123,528 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.10. The firm has a market cap of £45.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

