AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 126,941 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AB. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE AB traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 327,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,439. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.37. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

