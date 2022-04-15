ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 404,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

