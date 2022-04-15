Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (AATG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (LON:AATG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Albion Technology & General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AATG opened at GBX 77 ($1.00) on Friday. Albion Technology & General VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 64 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.50 ($1.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.46.

In other Albion Technology & General VCT news, insider Margaret Payn purchased 7,246 shares of Albion Technology & General VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,014.18 ($7,837.09).

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

