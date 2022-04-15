Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Albertsons Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,085,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.